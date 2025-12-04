 Japan Today
Image: iStock/joel-t
business

Nissan eyes paying up to 5 years of salary to spur transfers to Kyushu subsidiary

TOKYO

Ailing Nissan Motor Co is considering paying the equivalent of four to five years of salary as compensation to employees at its Oppama plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is set to end vehicle output, if they agree to transfer to a subsidiary in southwestern Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Nissan proposed the lump-sum offer to its labor union last month after announcing in July that vehicle production at the Oppama plant in Kanagawa Prefecture will cease in 2028 and be transferred to Nissan Motor Kyushu Co in Fukuoka Prefecture as part of its business overhaul.

The Yokohama-headquartered automaker hopes to retain skilled employees, the sources said. Nissan said in July that the Oppama plant, which produces compact cars, has about 2,400 employees.

The amount to be paid will be determined based on base salary levels and will likely vary according to employees' age, position and family makeup, they said.

As Nissan Motor Kyushu's pay structure differs from Nissan's, the automaker also wants to compensate for the expected drop in salaries, they said.

The labor union will examine the specific terms of the proposal before entering full-fledged talks with management next year, they said.

In formulating the compensation package, Nissan likely took into account employees' financial burdens, such as home purchases, they said.

Met someone on the plane over saying she worked here, coming from NC.

Should have brought up Ghosen, with her attitude

0 ( +0 / -0 )

