Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition Set for Fall Introduction
The Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition Photo: Business Wire
Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition set for fall introduction

YOKOHAMA

The continuous evolution of Nissan’s flagship GT-R NISMO takes another step forward with the addition of a new Special Edition, which was previewed Wednesday in Yokohama.

The Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition features a NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray exterior color, new edition-exclusive 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels with red accents, and a unique clear-coated carbon fiber hood that exposes the intricate carbon fiber weave.

For the first time for GT-R, the new Nissan logo adorns the trunk lid and wheel center caps.

A very limited number of the new model will be available in North America this fall. Pricing for the GT-R NISMO Special Edition will be announced at a later date.

The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance super sports car that provides race-proven technology and an exhilarating driving experience for virtually everyone. The GT-R NISMO’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 remains the heart of the GT-R’s drivetrain and is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque 1. The GT-R NISMO Special Edition utilizes high-precision, weight-balanced parts for the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, and valve gear components dialed in with tighter tolerances, delivering snappier engine revs and quicker turbo spooling.

Each engine is hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by master technicians known as takumi. Just as great artists sign their work, so do the takumi, with a special aluminum takumi certification plate in a Special Edition-exclusive color on the front of each engine.

Top speed and 0-100kms times?

What a dearth of facts in this review

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

