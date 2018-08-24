Nissan invests $170 mil to upgrade U.S. plants for sedan production

Nissan Motor Co says it has invested $170 million to upgrade two of its plants making remodeled Altima sedans slated for sale this fall.

The Japanese automaker upgraded a welding system, a paint shop and calibration equipment at the factories in Tennessee and Mississippi, it said.

The Altima, sold as Teana in Japan, was first released in the United States in 1993, and cumulative production of the sedan at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee has reached 4.6 million units.

