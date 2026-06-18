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Nissan launches all-new Kicks in Japan

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YOKOHAMA

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of the all-new Kicks in Japan.

Nissan said the Kicks has earned strong customer support thanks to its SUV-like presence, refined exterior design, as well as the powerful and smooth acceleration and high level of quietness delivered by Nissan’s proprietary e‑POWER hybrid system.

The all-new Kicks now in its second generation evolves further as a compact SUV suited for both everyday driving and leisure activities. It features a bold and dynamic exterior design, a high-quality interior, and is now being offered with the third-generation e‑POWER system, which significantly improves fuel efficiency. In addition, the model introduces Nissan’s e‑4ORCE electric all-wheel control technology for the first time in the Kicks lineup.

Corporate executive responsible for Japan Marketing & Sales Akira Sugimoto commented: “Kicks is a core model for Nissan, and it plays an important role in delivering the value of electrification technologies to more customers; by introducing the third-generation e‑POWER for the first time in the Japanese market. This model reflects Nissan’s distinctive commitment to design, driving performance, and comfort, delivering a model that stimulates a touch of refined playfulness for discerning customers.”

Price ranges from 2,999,700 yen to 4,248,200 yen.

Source: Nissan Motor Co

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