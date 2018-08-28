Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reporters take pictures of a Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, the Nissan's first all-electric vehicle built in China, at the Nissan factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Monday. Photo: AP/Vincent Yu
Nissan launches China-focused electric car

GUANGZHOU, China

A Nissan electric sedan that is the first in a wave of dozens of planned lower-cost electric models being developed by global auto brands for China has rolled off an assembly line.

The Sylphy Zero Emission started production Monday at a factory operated by Nissan Motor Co and a Chinese partner, Dongfeng Motor Group.

Automakers including General Motors and Volkswagen plan to release electric models designed for China starting this year. The government is pressing the industry to accelerate development of the technology.

Brands including Nissan, Tesla, GM and Audi sell imported electrics in China but their high price limits their appeal.

The Sylphy is based on Nissan's electric Leaf. The Sylphy costs 166,000 yuan ($25,850) after government subsidies, or just over half the sticker price of the Leaf.

