Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan may confirm this week it is building a battery plant in UK - Sky

0 Comments
LONDON

Nissan Motor Co will confirm as soon as this week that it will build a battery gigafactory in Sunderland, northeastern England, as part of its electric vehicle strategy, a reporter for broadcaster Sky News said on Monday.

"I understand Nissan will confirm as soon as this week details of its EV strategy for the UK, including the construction of a battery gigafactory in Sunderland - paving the way for thousands of the Japanese company's electric cars to be built in Britain every year," Sky's City Editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Japanese media firm Nikkei reported last month that Nissan would partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo