business

Nissan says plant in Myanmar resumed operations on Wednesday

BANGKOK

Nissan Motor Co Ltd said its factory in Myanmar had resumed operations on Wednesday, after operations were suspended this week following a military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

On Monday, people were asked to stay at home because the situation was fluid, said Kalle Siebring, Head of Communications at Nissan ASEAN, who said that the company had prioritised the safety of its employees and partners.

"Yesterday, indeed operations are back," he said.

Nissan's partner in Myanmar is Malaysia's Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd, which manages the operations.

