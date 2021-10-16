Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier win awards at Miami Auto Show

The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan Frontier picked up a pair of Sobre Ruedas Awards on Saturday at the 2021 Miami International Auto Show.

“We are delighted to bestow two important Sobre Ruedas Awards to two Nissan products this year. This is a testimony of the great quality of both the Pathfinder and the Frontier, but also of the preference they have conquered in the market, particularly among Hispanic consumers,” said Jaime Florez, director, Sobre Ruedas.

For almost two decades, Sobre Ruedas has established a very sound criteria to choose the nominees in 12 categories. The vehicles have been – or are scheduled to be in the market – before the last day of the current year, must have proven standards of quality, high levels of popularity among Hispanics, and certainly provide good value for the money. A group of journalists, well known in the automotive industry and the Hispanic community, assisted the Editorial Board with the task of making the final decisions.

Along with the all-new Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier, the revolutionary 2023 Nissan Z1 makes its U.S. auto show debut in Miami.

The 2021 Miami International Auto Show runs Oct 16–24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

About Sobre Ruedas

Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcast live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Deportes, a network of radio stations and on-line audio platforms. Every weekend, thousands of Hispanics all over the country tune their radios and devices on Unan1mo Sports, to listen to Jaime Florez and Niky Pauli and share with them their common passions: cars, engines, anything on wheels and the latest information on automotive sports.

