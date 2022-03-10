Nissan plans to halt production in Russia

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of “logistical challenges.”

Nissan did not provide a specific date but said production will stop “soon.” Its plant in St Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.

Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.

