Nissan plans to halt production in Russia

TOKYO

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of “logistical challenges.”

Nissan did not provide a specific date but said production will stop “soon.” Its plant in St Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.

Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

