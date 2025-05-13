 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Like many peers, Nissan is finding it difficult to compete against Chinese electric vehicle brands Image: AFP
business

Nissan posts ¥670.9 bil annual net loss

0 Comments
By Kyoko HASEGAWA and Tomohiro OSAKI
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co posted an annual net loss of 670.9 billion yen ($4.5 billion) on Tuesday while saying it plans to cut 15 percent of its global workforce and warning about the possible impact of U.S. tariffs.

The heavily indebted carmaker, whose mooted merger with Honda collapsed this year, is engaged in an expensive business restructuring plan.

"Nissan must prioritize self-improvement with greater urgency and speed," CEO Ivan Espinosa told reporters. "The reality is clear. We have a very high cost structure. To complicate matters further, the global market environment is volatile and unpredictable, making planning and investment increasingly challenging."

Its worst ever full-year net loss was 684 billion yen in 1999-2000, during a crisis that birthed its rocky partnership with French automaker Renault.

On Tuesday, Nissan did not issue a net profit forecast for the 2025-26 financial year, only saying that it expects to see sales of 12.5 trillion yen.

"The uncertain nature of U.S. tariff measures makes it difficult for us to rationally estimate our full-year forecast for operating profit and net profit, and therefore we have left those figures unspecified," Espinosa said.

Nissan's shares closed three percent higher Tuesday after reports, later confirmed by the company, that it planned to slash a total of 20,000 jobs worldwide.

"We wouldn't be doing this if it was not necessary to survive," Espinosa said of the cuts.

Nissan, as part of recovery efforts, also said it would "consolidate its vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 by fiscal year 2027".

"In China, we will strengthen our market performance by unleashing multiple new-energy vehicles," it added.

Like many peers, Nissan is finding it difficult to compete against Chinese electric vehicle brands.

A merger with Japanese rival Honda had been seen as a potential lifeline but talks collapsed in February when the latter proposed making Nissan a subsidiary.

Espinosa said Tuesday that Nissan remained "open to collaborating with multiple partners", including Honda.

Nissan has faced numerous speed bumps in recent years -- including the 2018 arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, who later fled Japan concealed in an audio equipment box.

The automaker, whose shares have tanked nearly 40 percent over the past year, appointed Espinosa CEO in March.

Ratings agencies have downgraded the firm to junk, with Moody's citing its "weak profitability" and "ageing model portfolio".

And this month Nissan shelved plans, only recently agreed, to build a $1 billion battery plant in southern Japan owing to the tough "business environment".

Of Japan's major automakers, Nissan is likely to be the most severely impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida told AFP ahead of Tuesday's earnings report.

Its clientele has historically been more price-sensitive than that of its rivals, he said.

So the company "can't pass the costs on to consumers to the same extent as Toyota or Honda without suffering a significant loss in sales units", he added.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo