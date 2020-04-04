Nissan produces face shields to donate to U.S. medical personnel

Nissan Motor Co has started producing face shields in the United States for donation to the country's doctors and medical staff whose health is at risk in treating patients with the new coronavirus, company officials said.

The Japanese automaker is manufacturing about 1,000 face shields a week and donating them for use in U.S. hospitals where stocks of medical equipment are running short amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Nissan's idled factories in Mississippi and Tennessee as well as its research and development facility in Michigan are fabricating the face shields.

The carmaker has decided to suspend automobile production until late this month.

Among other automakers, Toyota Motor Corp is also producing face shields while cooperating with medical device companies for the speedy manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other vital devices for hospitals.

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are also producing medical equipment such as face masks and ventilators to assist hospitals in need.

