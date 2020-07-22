Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan proposes postponing Barcelona plant closures by six months to June 2021

BARCELONA

Nissan Motor Co. is proposing to postpone the closure of its three Barcelona plants to June 2021 from December 2020, the head of the carmaker's industrial operations in Spain, Frank Torres, said on Tuesday.

However, he said the company would have to stick to its original schedule if negotiations with unions do not advance.

The decision to shut its three Barcelona plants and lay off around 3,000 workers was announced in May as part of a turnaround plan, triggering protests by workers and a commitment by Madrid to do all it can to convince the company to stay.

