 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan racks up red ink, but the Japanese automaker promises a return to profit later this year

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Corp sank into a 115.8 billion yen ($782 million) loss for April-June, but promised Wednesday to return to profitability later this year.

Nissan did not give a full year net profit forecast. It recorded a 28.6 billion yen profit during the April-June quarter last year.

Quarterly sales for the current fiscal year slipped nearly 10% to 2.7 trillion yen ($18 billion).

The maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models said the results were better than expected.

But it faces “headwinds,” including declining sales, unfavorable exchange rates and President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Ivan Espinosa, who took the helm at Nissan in April replacing Makoto Uchida, said the company’s recovery plan remained urgent. Uchida stepped down to take responsibility for the dismal fiscal results.

Espinosa noted the initial steps of the company’s revival plan were kicking in, including cutting costs, realigning products, reshaping a market strategy and strengthening partnerships.

“We must now go further and faster to achieve profitability. Everyone at Nissan is united in delivering a recovery that will ensure a sustainable and profitable future,” he said.

Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, has been struggling but is promising a turnaround under Espinosa, a Mexican with two decades of experience at Nissan.

The company said some of its models, such as the N7 in China and the Magnite in Mexico, have been selling well recently.

Nissan recently ditched talks with Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. to set up a joint holding company. They said they will continue to cooperate on technology development.

Nissan is closing its flagship factory in Opama, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of the 2027 fiscal year, moving production there to another plant in southwestern Japan.

Nissan is also slashing 15% of its global work force, or about 20,000 employees. That includes a 9,000 head count reduction announced late last year.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo