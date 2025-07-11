Nissan raises ¥860 bil in bond issuance to fund turnaround effort

Nissan Motor Co said Friday that it has raised about 860 billion yen through a bond issuance to repay debt and invest in electric vehicle development and other initiatives aimed at sparking a turnaround.

The struggling Japanese automaker, undergoing massive restructuring in response to poor sales in the United States and China, said the bond issuance will help "further enhance liquidity in its automotive business to support medium- and long-term strategies."

Of the total amount raised, about 660 billion yen came from the issuance of debt in the form of U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, and 200 billion yen from convertible bonds, which allow holders to convert them into shares under certain conditions.

The funds will be used to pay off debt that is maturing in fiscal 2025 and to invest in new products and technologies such as vehicle electrification and digitalization, Nissan said.

© KYODO