Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control

0 Comments
DETROIT

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering.

Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog