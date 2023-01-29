Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan recalls 520,000 cars over fault in engine part

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co has filed with the Japanese government a recall of over 520,000 cars, including Suzuki-badged vehicles, due to a fault in an electric engine part that can cause them to catch fire.

The Japanese automaker is recalling a combined 527,491 units of its X-Trail sports utility vehicle and Serena minivan, as well as Landy minivans supplied to Suzuki Motor Corp, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Nissan received a total of 3,963 reports of problems caused by a faulty electric motor in the vehicles' "idling stop" system, a feature that can automatically switch off the engine when stationary.

There have been five incidents where cars have caught fire and six cases in which the vehicles were partially burnt, the ministry said.

Of the cars subject to the recall, 277,462 cars manufactured between September 2010 and June 2017 could potentially catch fire in a worst-case scenario, the ministry said.

In the affected vehicles, the bearings inside the electric motor were not properly sealed, exposing them to dirt and other substances, according to the ministry.

Although the remaining 250,029 vehicles produced from June 2012 to June 2016 are not at risk of catching fire, the engine may stall, it said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo