business

Nissan recalls cars, SUVs in U.S. due to risk of fire

DETROIT

Nissan is recalling more than 215,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. due to a fire risk, and advising people to park the vehicles outdoors in rare cases.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Nissan Murano, 2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017 through 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

The company says an anti-lock brake pump can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and increasing the fire risk. If drivers see the anti-lock brake warning lamp for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine, Nissan urges them not to drive the vehicles and park them outdoors.

Nissan estimates 56 percent of the vehicles have the problem. Dealers will inspect the pump serial numbers and replace them if necessary starting Oct 15.

