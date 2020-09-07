Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan received record ¥130 bil state loan guarantee

3 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co received a record 130 billion yen state loan guarantee in May from the Development Bank of Japan as part of its coronavirus relief fund, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The guarantee covers part of the 180 billion yen loan that the state-affiliated financial institution extended to help the struggling Japanese automaker weather the pandemic's blow to sales already hurt by restructuring following the aggressive expansion sought by former boss Carlos Ghosn. If Nisan defaults on the loan, the government will shoulder up to 80 percent, or about 100 billion yen, of the guaranteed portion of the loan.

The DBJ judged that the loan should be extended swiftly due to the potential impact from Nissan's woes on local economies such as jobs at suppliers, according to the sources.

Nissan reported a net loss of 671.22 billion yen in the business year ended in March, the first full-year red ink in 11 years.

In March, the government launched a scheme to extend loans to companies stung by the coronavirus outbreak via financial entities such as the DBJ.

While the DBJ provided about 1.8 trillion yen in loans to large and midsized companies as of the end of July, the loan to Nissan is the only one with a state guarantee, the sources said.

During the financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Japan Airlines Co took out a loan of about 67 billion yen in 2009. It defaulted on the loan the following year when the carrier went bankrupt, causing the state to shoulder about 47 billion yen.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Talk about throwing good $$ after bad!!!! INSANE

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Not a good sign for Nissan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More tax payer money good as gone, wisely spent on government buddies rather than a cost and risk assessment by an independent group. Meanwhile medium small size companies have to fill out expensive paper work to get less or equal to the cost of the paperwork.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Meaning that if/when they default, the taxpayer gets the bill...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel