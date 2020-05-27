Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
In this image from a video, Alliance Operating Board Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, center, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman, Osamu Masuko, second right, listen to a reporter's question during an online news conference Wednesday. Photo: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi via AP
business

Nissan-Renault alliance to share more parts, technology

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

The auto alliance of Nissan and Renault said Wednesday it will be sharing more vehicle parts, technology and models to save costs as the industry struggles to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Alliance Operating Board Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said the group, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp, will have each company focusing on geographic regions.

He stressed the alliance needs to adjust to the “unprecedented economic crisis,” to pursue efficiency and competitiveness, not sheer sales volumes.

“Now is the time to rebuild,” Senard said, making clear he believed the alliance remained strong.

All automakers are suffering from the pandemic, and scaling back or suspending production, but Nissan was reeling before the crisis struck from a scandal involving its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

Yokohama-based Nissan is due to report its annual results on Thursday and has forecast it will slip into its first yearly loss in 11 years.

Under the latest initiative, Nissan will focus on China, North America and Japan; Renault on Europe, Russia and South America and North Africa, and Mitsubishi on Southeast Asia and Oceania, for the benefit of the entire alliance.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said the alliance planned to pursue fiscal strength together.

“The synergy is huge,” he said.

Vehicles sharing the same platform will double by 2024, saving 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), according to Senard.

The shared technology will also include electric cars and autonomous driving, platforms and car bodies, the executives said. Nissan is a leader in electric cars with its Leaf, but such technology will be available to the other alliance members, they said.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. The government of France owns 15% of Renault.

France’s government announced on Tuesday a bailout of more than 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) for the nation’s auto industry. A 5-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) French government loan guarantee is under discussion for Renault. The measures include subsidies to encourage people to buy low-emissions models.

Analysts say automakers, including Nissan, need to slash costs.

“Car companies find themselves in extraordinary times right now due to the COVID-19 crisis and the impact of lockdowns and economic recession on sales. A key theme emerging in companies’ response to the crisis is the need to focus on core and profitable activities,” said David Leggett of analytics company GlobaData.

Nissan's brand suffered from the arrest of Ghosn in November 2018 on suspicion of various kinds of financial misconduct, including under-reporting promised compensation and misusing Nissan money.

Ghosn had been sent in by Renault in 1999, to save Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy. He insisted on his innocence from the start and accused some at Nissan of concocting allegations to block a merger with Renault.

Preparations were underway for a courtroom showdown when Ghosn fled to Lebanon while out on bail in late 2019. The Brazilian-born Ghosn holds Lebanese citizenship and Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

U.S. authorities recently arrested two Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape, reportedly by secreting him in a box for musical instruments flown in a private jet. Japanese prosecutors issued arrest warrants for them last year and are seeking their extradition.

Before his downfall, Ghosn was a revered figure in the auto industry, especially in Japan, where he was a corporate superstar.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Toyokawa Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shinjuku—May 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

11 Facts About The Ukiyo-e Master Kitagawa Utamaro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

TBS News Explains Japan Has Fewer COVID-19 Cases Thanks to Japanese Pronunciation

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo