Nissan, Renault to avoid boss having too much power over alliance

Nissan Motor Co agreed Friday with its partner Renault SA to improve the governance of their alliance by preventing a top executive from having too much power, apparently reflecting the arrest of their former boss Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and new Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard held their second day of talks in Japan, discussing the future of the alliance after the Japanese and French automakers removed Ghosn in the wake of his alleged financial misconduct at Nissan.
The meeting came amid underlying tensions over who will become Nissan's chairman, the post Ghosn had held prior to his arrest in November.
Nissan hopes to avoid a repeat of the Renault chairman also assuming its chairmanship, as had been the case with Ghosn, while Renault apparently wants to lead the alliance by having Senard double as Nissan chairman, sources close to the matter said.
"We agreed that the management should focus on doing jobs that continuously improve the value (of the alliance)," Saikawa told reporters after the meeting at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama.
Also Friday, Nissan's governance committee concluded that the system that allowed Ghosn to have too much power is to blame for his alleged misconduct, the sources said, in a move that indicates Nissan's willingness to block Renault's desire.
Nissan has said it intends to appoint its new chairman based on proposals by the seven-member committee, which will submit a report by the end of next month.
Senard is expected to be appointed to Nissan's board at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in April.© KYODO
Mizuame
So instead of one senior executive exercising control over Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi there will be three competing. Recipe for success?
juminRhee
Why not look to democracies? You could do swiss style with a 7-member coequal executive, and with employees able to vote on referenda. You could do a parliamentary style with a board that elects a CEO from amongst its own board members and he must keep the confidence of the board. You could have a unicameral or bicameral board, but it should have at least 50-120 members in the lower house for representation (the executive can be 7-15 members).
Kenji Fujimori
Translation: We still are going to break the alliance, do not think you will make the alliance stronger, Jean-Dominique you will have menial duties and sit in the corner, face the wall, do not even think of making our company stronger like Carlos did, we will revert back to the old days pre French stake days.
gogogo
Garentee you this is not what was discussed, and Nissan in painting their own PR picture.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
saikawa is the one that wants power and exposure.We will not be deceived by him or Nissan. U think , we are as blind as all those that are selfish and mean like him. Let Carlos out. PLS SHOW THE WORLD THAT JAPANESE GOOD PEOPLE HAVE FAIRNESS.