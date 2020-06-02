Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Nissan workers throw eggs toward the front of a car dealership, during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
business

Nissan sees cost of quitting Barcelona at up to $1.7 bil, source says

2 Comments
By Joan Faus
BARCELONA

Nissan Motor Co has estimated the closure of its plants in Barcelona could cost up to around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), a union source told Reuters.

The cost of the closure is at the heart of a debate in Spain over the move, with the government saying it would be cheaper to keep the plants operating.

A Nissan spokesman declined to comment.

The decision to leave Barcelona was announced by the Japanese carmaker last week as part of a turnaround plan, triggering protests by workers and a commitment by Madrid to do all it can to convince the company to stay.

Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper on Monday cited Nissan documents as saying the closures could cost 1.45 billion euros, mostly to make around 3,000 workers redundant.

The union source said that a few weeks ago Nissan had told workers that shutting the three Barcelona facilities could cost around 1.5 billion euros.

On May 28, the day the shutdown was announced, a Nissan executive told workers the cost could be much lower, at 700-800 million euros, the source added.

However, the source, along with another senior union official, said the second estimate was probably unrealistic as that would barely cover redundancy payments to workers, some of whom have been employed for more than 20 years.

On top of that, Nissan would face other costs related to suppliers and dismantling factories, the first source said, adding: "1.5 billion euros is more realistic. It's not easy to dismantle a factory."

La Vanguardia said that among the costs Nissan had estimated were 600 million euros for firing workers, 310 million in fiscal costs and potentially repaying 100 million of public aid.

Nissan believes it would take close to seven years to recover in savings the cost of leaving Barcelona, the newspaper said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Will the 1.5 billion yen include unemployment benefits paid to the fired workers? Will it include tax revenue the workers would have paid to Barcelona city? Why are there two different anonymous Nissan sources giving wildly different estimates?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ghosn strikes again!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Dentist in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japan COVID-19 Travel Bans

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining