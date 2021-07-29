Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan is optimistic about the outlook, though it could suffer headwinds owing to a global microchip shortage Photo: AFP
business

Nissan sees return to annual profit after strong Q1 results

5 Comments
TOKYO

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan upgraded its annual outlook Wednesday, projecting a return to the black, after a strong first quarter performance fueled by a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan now forecasts a 60 billion yen ($546 million) net profit for the year to March 2022, compared with its earlier estimate of a 60 billion yen net loss.

For the three months to June, the firm logged a 114.5 billion yen net profit, compared with a 285.6 billion yen net loss in the same period last year.

It also tipped stronger annual sales after its quarterly sales surged 71 percent to 2.0 trillion yen.

In the year to March 2021, Nissan had trimmed its annual loss after weathering the impact of virus lockdowns but stopped short of turning a profit.

The firm has faced a series of trials in recent years, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, now an international fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan.

CEO Makoto Uchida told shareholders in June: "Our businesses are on a recovery path. We are working to avoid a net loss for the first straight year."

Nissan could still return to the black in the current fiscal year, analysts say, but the global chip shortage may cloud its outlook.

Supply disruptions including a fire at a Japanese factory, an extreme cold snap in the United States and a drought in Taiwan have compounded the mismatch between demand for and availability of chips.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

First, I would check to see if they are cooking the books.

Second, I would check to see if this potential profit has been created by the government interventing to protect itself and Nissan from anymore probes by disgruntle investors because of their scandals by the Japanese leadership.

Both the corrupt J-gov and the Nissan J-leadership have been exposed.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Sales were -31.78% on 2020.

There's no figures for 2021 published yet.

If they were able to recover from a -31.78% on 2021, that would be epic.

https://www.goodcarbadcar.net/nissan-us-sales-figures/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How does it compare to other carmakers performance in the quarter? If there is recovery in the car market across the board due to major economies worldwide coming out from coronavirus restrictions then it just means Nissan is performing the same as the rest, thats all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They took an early EV lead on the environment with the Leaf.

It’s a life and death struggle out there. Wishing Nissan luck, and more power to their elbow.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is mired in fraud and cheating.

https://japantoday.com/category/business/mitsubishi-electric-ceo-resigns-over-inspection-cheating

Nissan is no different from many fraudulent Japanese companies. No one can trust Japan if these Japanese elites don't reveal the books and actual data sheets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog