Nissan sees return to annual profit after strong Q1 results

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan upgraded its annual outlook Wednesday, projecting a return to the black, after a strong first quarter performance fueled by a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Nissan now forecasts a 60 billion yen ($546 million) net profit for the year to March 2022, compared with its earlier estimate of a 60 billion yen net loss.
For the three months to June, the firm logged a 114.5 billion yen net profit, compared with a 285.6 billion yen net loss in the same period last year.
It also tipped stronger annual sales after its quarterly sales surged 71 percent to 2.0 trillion yen.
In the year to March 2021, Nissan had trimmed its annual loss after weathering the impact of virus lockdowns but stopped short of turning a profit.
The firm has faced a series of trials in recent years, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, now an international fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan.
CEO Makoto Uchida told shareholders in June: "Our businesses are on a recovery path. We are working to avoid a net loss for the first straight year."
Nissan could still return to the black in the current fiscal year, analysts say, but the global chip shortage may cloud its outlook.
Supply disruptions including a fire at a Japanese factory, an extreme cold snap in the United States and a drought in Taiwan have compounded the mismatch between demand for and availability of chips.© 2021 AFP
Numan
First, I would check to see if they are cooking the books.
Second, I would check to see if this potential profit has been created by the government interventing to protect itself and Nissan from anymore probes by disgruntle investors because of their scandals by the Japanese leadership.
Both the corrupt J-gov and the Nissan J-leadership have been exposed.
bokuda
Sales were -31.78% on 2020.
There's no figures for 2021 published yet.
If they were able to recover from a -31.78% on 2021, that would be epic.
https://www.goodcarbadcar.net/nissan-us-sales-figures/
gintonic
How does it compare to other carmakers performance in the quarter? If there is recovery in the car market across the board due to major economies worldwide coming out from coronavirus restrictions then it just means Nissan is performing the same as the rest, thats all.
nandakandamanda
They took an early EV lead on the environment with the Leaf.
It’s a life and death struggle out there. Wishing Nissan luck, and more power to their elbow.
Septim Dynasty
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is mired in fraud and cheating.
https://japantoday.com/category/business/mitsubishi-electric-ceo-resigns-over-inspection-cheating
Nissan is no different from many fraudulent Japanese companies. No one can trust Japan if these Japanese elites don't reveal the books and actual data sheets.