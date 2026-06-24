Nissan shareholders vote down outside director reappointment

Nissan Motor Co's proposal to reappoint an external board member was blocked at its annual meeting on Tuesday, in a rare rejection of a board nomination submitted by a major company.

The rejection of Motoo Nagai, who formerly worked at Mizuho Financial Group Inc., was apparently due in part to French automaker Renault SA, the largest shareholder of Nissan, abstaining from exercising voting rights.

The automaker proposed 12 board members, including President and CEO Ivan Espinosa, with three new outside directors nominated, such as Asahi Group Holdings Ltd Chairman Akiyoshi Koji. The appointments of the remaining 11 were approved.

Renault, which holds 15 percent of voting rights, had signaled that it would abstain from voting on the appointments of Nagai and Junichi Shinbo, who were both Mizuho Financial Group executives, due to concerns over the potential impact on management independence. Mizuho is one of the main lenders for Nissan.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc, a U.S. proxy-advisory firm, had also recommended voting against the appointments of the two members.

Nagai, a former vice president of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, had served as an external auditor since 2014 and as an external director since 2019.

During the meeting held at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, the CEO emphasized that the carmaker's efforts to improve its business conditions have paid off despite intensifying competition and challenging markets, even though it posted two straight years of net losses.

The struggling Japanese carmaker, which projects a return to profitability in the current business year ending March next year, explained the progress of its massive restructuring plan.

Some shareholders, however, called for the removal of Espinosa and other board members, saying its business recovery had been insufficient.

As of the end of March, the number of shareholders stood at 595,566, down 46,666 from a year earlier, the company said. Nissan has been skipping dividend payments since the previous business year due to poor earnings.

"Since the stock price has been sluggish, I'm hoping new models will help," said a shareholder in his 60s who attended the meeting.

© KYODO