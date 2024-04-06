Nissan stripped of eligibility for Japan tax break to boost wages

The government has removed Nissan Motor Co from its list of companies eligible for a tax break to promote wage increases, after the antitrust watchdog issued a warning to the automaker for illegally reducing payments to dozens of subcontractors, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Major companies such as Nissan are required to commit to appropriate business dealings with subcontractors on a government website when they apply for the tax break. Once delisted, companies cannot be listed again for at least a year.
The removal of Nissan from the list comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission said last month that the automaker reduced payments to 36 subcontractors after contracts were signed, in violation of the subcontract law.
The reduced payments, considered as an abuse of its dominant position, totaled more than 3 billion yen ($20 million) over around two years.
The FTC's warning came at a sensitive time when the government was urging companies to increase wages to help consumers deal with rising prices.
Nissan agreed with its union on a 3.4 percent pay increase at wage negotiations last year and a 5.0 percent hike in talks with the union this year.
The corporate tax break system was implemented in fiscal 2013 and expanded in fiscal 2022, when the tax reduction amounted to a record 515 billion yen.© KYODO
16 Comments
Login to comment
dagon
Company sitting on profit hoards, keeping wages stagnant for decades. Engaging in multiple incidents of corporate shenanigans, back-dealings, fraudulent accounting.
Illegally reducing payments to dozens of subcontractors.
Punishment from the LDP: We are not going to gift you with these tax breaks coming from the public treasury to boost those "higher wages" that are supposed to be coming from this victory by New capitalism over deflation.
Punishing labor for a matter that should have been addressed by the company's capital hoards long ago as they receive the fruits of their labour.
Pure neo-feudalistic late stage capitalism.
Fighto!
Removing some tax breaks is not really a punishment for wage theft.
A real punishment would have been an order for Nissan to cease trading for 3 months. Really damage the business, and hopefully ensure no repeat of this crime.
BigP
Nissan is “Rotten to its core”.
Any punishment to that company is welcomed.
sakurasuki
As simple, no wage hike then no tax break.
Is that hard to understand?
kurisupisu
Breaking a contract is not a criminal but a civil matter.
Basically the government has punished Nissan before any litigation proceeds to perhaps soften any fallout.
Aly Rustom
Hear hear !
KazukoHarmony
Not only Nissan. Some of Japan’s largest companies are now giving big base-up increases (up to 15%) to its regular employees, but much smaller increases (a few %) to its Muki/Yuki (indefinite / fixed term) employees — extending the wage gap further.
PTownsend
The above is another example of a global corporate giant showing its disregard and disdain for those under its boots, especially those limited in ways to protect and defend themselves.
Small is beautiful.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Small_Is_Beautiful
BertieWooster
Nissan is on the way out. RIP
TokyoLiving
Good, that's it..
Chuck
Because the company is overrated trash.
WA4TKG
This kind of crap (along with the Ghosen smear campaign) is precisely why I will NEVER buy a Nissan.
I’m not at all surprised, it’s business as USUAL for Nissan.
kohakuebisu
I don't like Nissan, except the GT-R, but they outsell Toyota in the UK. People like em, even if I don't.
Bullying subcontractors to this level is unacceptable and I'm pleased they've been externally sanctioned, not the usual "10% pay cut for the directors for three months" self-imposed crocodile tears.
Aly Rustom
Same here.
Jim
Nissan has never outsold Toyota in the UK and never will! Your claim is totally wrong!
In 2022 Toyota sold 102,181 cars compared to 76,711 for Nissan. In 2023 Toyota sold 109,864 compared to 89,460 for Nissan. I work in the automotive industry and I’m a Brit so I know precise information about this!
OssanAmerica
Nissan was founded in 1933, way before all the Nissan haters here were born. The probability is that it will still be here when they are gone. So D/Vote me but the truth hurts. lol