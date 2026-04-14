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Nissan's new X‑Trail Image: Nissan Motor Co
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Nissan to add AI autonomous driving tech to 90% of future models

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TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co said Tuesday it plans to add an autonomous driving system employing artificial intelligence to 90 percent of its future models as it aims to revive its sluggish sales.

The Japanese automaker will introduce the next-generation driving technology by the end of fiscal 2027 in its new large minivan Elgrand, which is expected to be launched this summer.

By restructuring its global market strategy, the company aims to sell 550,000 units in Japan and 1 million vehicles each in the United States and China by fiscal 2030.

For fiscal 2025, it projected sales of 420,000 units in Japan, 653,000 units in China and 1.3 million vehicles in North America.

The struggling Japanese automaker said it will reduce the number of its models to 45 from the current 56.

Nissan also unveiled plans to launch several new models, including a hybrid version of the X-Trail sport utility vehicle and an electric version of the Juke SUV.

The company is pushing restructuring steps that include closing seven plants in Japan and overseas, including the Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The plan also calls for reducing its workforce by 20,000 employees.

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