Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan to add second shift making vans at Mississippi plant

0 Comments
CANTON, Miss

Nissan Motor Co says it will increase van production at its Mississippi plant, adding a second shift in April.

The company made the announcement Monday as it marked the 4 millionth vehicle produced at the plant since it opened in 2003.

Spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter says about 250 workers will be redeployed from other areas to staff the second shift assembling NV vans. The Canton plant is the only plant worldwide that makes the large vans for Nissan. The Japanese automaker sold about 18,000 NV vans in the United States last year, according to company figures.

About 6,400 Nissan employees and contractors work at the Canton complex.

The plant is donating a NV van to a Canton soup kitchen, Our Daily Bread Ministries, to mark its 4 millionth vehicle.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Hokusetsu Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Stopping Suicide: Japan’s Darkest Demon

GaijinPot Blog