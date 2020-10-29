Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan to boost production capacity in China amid pickup in demand

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co will boost its production capacity in China from next year as the world's largest auto market is showing signs of recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, a company official said.

Nissan plans to manufacture more cars at two plants of Chinese joint venture Dongfeng Motor Corp, located in Wuhan in Hubei Province and Changzhou in Jiangsu Province, according to the official.

In addition to increasing its production bases in China to six from the current four, Nissan aims to strengthen its sales strategy by introducing new models.

In 2021, the Japanese automaker will start selling its Ariya electric sport utility vehicle equipped with self-driving assistance technology that enables hands-off driving while cruising on highways.

The automaker will introduce a total of nine models by 2025 in the Chinese market, the official said.

Nissan, which been under pressure to turn around its business, is expecting to log a net loss of 670 billion yen ($6.4 billion) in the current business year through March.

Nissan said in its medium-term business plan released in May that it will focus its resources on the Japanese, Chinese and U.S. markets.

The third-largest automaker in Japan by volume plans to scale down operations in Europe and Southeast Asia, with plans to shut factories in Spain and Indonesia.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog