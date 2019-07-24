Nissan to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide: report

Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs around the world as part of efforts to turn itself around, Kyodo News agency said Tuesday, citing company sources.
The additional cuts come on top of the 4,800 jobs Nissan announced in May it was trimming from its global workforce of around 139,000.
Nissan's net profit fell to a near-decade low in the last business year and it has already warned of "a difficult business environment" for the next 12 months.
The company has been hit by a fall in sales in the United States and Europe and is still reeling after the shock arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn on financial misconduct charges.
It has also been facing tensions with its French partner Renault, which owns 43 percent of the Japanese manufacturer, and is undergoing an overhaul intended to strengthen governance at the firm.
Nissan is expected to announce the job cuts on Thursday, Kyodo said.
The move is likely to hit some factories in South America and other regions where Nissan has low profitability, the news agency said.
In the 2018 fiscal year, Nissan's global sales fell by 4.4 percent to 5.52 million vehicles.
It suffered an 17.8 percent drop in sales in Europe and 9.3 percent fall in the United States.© 2019 AFP
2 Comments
Login to comment
Sh1mon M4sada
Very sad for those who will loose their jobs, but I suspect this is part of a long term trend and more jobs will be lost.
Private car ownership is under assault from digital disruption like car sharing, self driving taxis, governments are addressing climate change by shifting car infrastructure funding to public transport funding, and trip planning alternatives is growing (electric scooters, rental bicycle etc.).
On top of all this maintenance cost of cars is increasing because manufacturers are squeezing dealers.
Japan is leading the way with its excellent public transport system, and other countries will follow suit.
zones2surf
Alas, that won't include Saikawa facing the axe as well!!