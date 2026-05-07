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business

Nissan to cut 10% of European workforce, review sales operations

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TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut 900 jobs across Europe, or about 10 percent of its regional workforce, and review some of its sales operations in the region, company officials said.

The Japanese automaker is looking to partially close its warehouse in Barcelona while switching from self-distribution to sales through local importers in some European markets, they said Tuesday.

Other measures expected in the business year through next March include the consolidation of two production lines at the company's Sunderland plant in Britain with the aim of achieving leaner and more profitable operations, they said.

In May 2025, Nissan announced a global business overhaul including the closure of seven plants in Japan and overseas, and 20,000 job cuts.

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