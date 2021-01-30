Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan to cut around 160 office-based UK jobs

LONDON

Nissan will cut around 160 office-based jobs in Britain as the Japanese company faces reduced sales amid plans to turn around its performance.

Last week, it committed to its northeast England factory and will source more batteries locally to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UK's trade deal with the EU, calling the Brexit agreement an "opportunity" for the Sunderland site.

Nissan opened what is now Britain's biggest car plant in 1986 and made nearly 350,000 vehicles there in 2019.

Globally it has faced a torrid time in recent years and is cutting production capacity, model numbers and operating expenses.

"We continually adapt our business to maximize efficiency in line with market conditions and we are currently in consultation with some of our office based staff," it said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's 2021, will they still blame to Ghosn for that? It just happens just after they remove Ghosn

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nissan-results/nissan-plans-big-cuts-to-go-small-after-first-loss-in-11-years-idUSKBN234173?edition-redirect=ca

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As I said last week , nothing more scary than a firm commitment from a Japanese company. And if they fire backup staff because lack is sales expect reduction in production staff 3x that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

