Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nissan to cut CEO's pay for overlooking Ghosn's alleged misconduct

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co plans to sharply cut CEO Hiroto Saikawa's remuneration for fiscal 2018 for overlooking former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

Saikawa, who received around 500 million yen ($4.57 million) in fiscal 2017, may be asked to return part of his remuneration instead of getting his pay reduced, the source said.

The company holds a general shareholders' meeting every June to seek approval for directors' remuneration among other agenda items.

In fiscal 2018, Nissan posted dismal earnings, weighed down by weak U.S. sales. Group net profit plunged 57.3 percent to 319.14 billion yen in the year, a nine-year low.

Having served as a close lieutenant of Ghosn, Saikawa was appointed CEO in April 2017. Ghosn has been indicted over his alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan and underreporting remuneration by around 9.1 billion yen in the company's securities reports submitted to Japanese regulators for eight years through March last year.

Nissan dismissed him as chairman shortly after his arrest last November and removed him from the board in April.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel