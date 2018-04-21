Nissan to launch 3 new EV models in Japan by FY2022

Nissan Motor Co will launch three new electric and five new hybrid vehicle models in Japan by fiscal 2022, accelerating efforts to boost its sales of environmentally friendly cars.

The Japanese automaker said it is aiming to lift the share of electrified cars in its domestic sales to 40 percent by fiscal 2022, which will end in March 2023, and more than 50 percent by fiscal 2025.

Nissan currently sells the Leaf compact and some commercial cars as electric cars. The new three models include a minicar and a sport utility vehicle, it said.

Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci said Japan was the automaker's first market for electrified technology. "We will expand it to more markets and models. We are proud that our domestic market has led this push," Schillaci said at a press conference.

Under its six-year business plan, Nissan is aiming for an operating profit margin of 8 percent in fiscal 2022 after failing to meet the target under the previous plan. It also aims to boost sales to 16.5 trillion yen ($153 billion) from 12.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2016.

The three new electric models will be part of the eight EV types Nissan plans to release globally by 2022.

Nissan and its two alliance partners -- Renault S.A. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp -- are set to roll out a total of 17 new EV models by the same year to maintain its lead in the growing market for zero-emission cars.

The Franco-Japanese alliance also plans to raise their combined vehicle sales by 40 percent from 2017 to 14 million units by 2022, in close competition with Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG in global sales.

© KYODO