Nissan to launch new Leaf EV with better range in U.S., Japan, Europe

Nissan Motor Co said Tuesday it will launch a new model of its Leaf electric vehicle with enhanced driving range and charging power in North America in the fall, followed by Japan later this year and Europe next year.

Nissan, which introduced the Leaf as the world's first mass-produced EV in 2010, hopes the third-generation model will help it turn around its fortunes in an EV market that has become increasingly crowded with the rise of Tesla Inc. of the United States and BYD Co of China.

"We hope it will be the standard (EV) model in the future," said Nissan's Chief Product Specialist Keiji Endo at a press briefing, expressing hope to make it an alternative for buyers of gasoline-powered or hybrid vehicles. "It signifies Nissan's strong commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050."

To address consumer concerns about the range and charging needs of all-electric vehicles, the new model's battery has a capacity of 75 kilowatt-hours, up at least 25 percent from the current version, Nissan said.

Japan's third-largest automaker by volume said the more powerful battery, which also has an enhanced charging speed, gives the new Leaf a U.S. driving range of 303 miles, or 487.6 kilometers, up from 212 miles for the current model.

The U.S. model has also adopted the North American Charging Standard connector, enabling charging at Tesla's Supercharger locations.

The faster charging performance allows the new models to recover 130 miles of driving range with just 15 minutes of charging under a battery temperature of 25 C -- or about double the equivalent figure for the current Leaf model.

Its main target will be Europe, as U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to review predecessor Joe Biden's incentives to promote EVs is expected to dampen demand in the United States, Endo said, adding there is currently no plan for its introduction in China.

The new Leaf will be assembled at the Tochigi Plant in Japan and in Britain at a facility in Sunderland, northeast England. For the U.S. market, the vehicles will be shipped from Tochigi.

Pricing is to be provided around one month before the start of sales in respective regions, Nissan said.

© KYODO