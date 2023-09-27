Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nissan to make all new cars sold in Europe fully electric by 2030

LONDON

Nissan Motor Co says it will make all of its new models sold in Europe fully electric by 2030 as part of efforts to accelerate a shift away from gasoline-run vehicles and adhere to strict environmental regulations in the region.

"EV is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle," CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. "There is no turning back now."

The new target comes after the Japanese automaker said in February that it would increase the share of hybrid and all-electric vehicles it sells in Europe to 98 percent.

Nissan aims to launch 27 electric-powered models globally by 2030, 19 of which will be fully electric, it said. Currently, Nissan's EV lineup includes the Leaf compact and the Ariya sport utility vehicles.

The move comes as rival Japanese automakers seek to hasten their shift toward the EV market. Toyota Motor Corp said it aims to launch 10 new all-electric models, with plans to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026, while Honda said it will make all of its new cars either EVs or hydrogen-driven fuel cell vehicles globally by 2040.

Nissan's new plan was unveiled at an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its design center in London.

Nissan chasing profits abroad meanwhile back in Japan the ICE is still king!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

