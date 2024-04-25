Nissan unveils four NEV concepts at Beijing motor show

Nissan Motor Co on Thursday unveiled four new energy vehicle (NEV) concepts and showcased a strong lineup of electrified models at Auto China 2024 under the theme of “A new Nissan for a new era in China,” underscoring its latest achievements and future direction in electrification.

Nissan also announced that it will launch one more NEV in the market than previously disclosed, bringing the total of the planned vehicle launches to five by fiscal year 2026.

Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said: “To achieve sustainable growth in the rapidly changing Chinese market, Nissan is committed to a China-tailored strategy as we announced in our new business plan, ‘The Arc’. Starting with new energy vehicles to be based on the concepts unveiled today, Nissan will build a balanced product portfolio of diverse and competitive new models. Our aim will be to provide a more exciting mobility experience to all customers in China.”

The four NEV concept models unveiled, two EVs and two plug-in hybrids, are a joint effort with local partner Dong Feng and aimed to better address the future mobility needs of customers in China.

The Nissan Epoch Concept is an EV sedan for urban and suburban go-getters who wish to enhance their lifestyles with design and technologies. The concept has an AI-expanded Internet of Things, and its virtual personal assistant makes life easier and more comfortable through communication that recognizes emotions.



The Nissan Epic Concept is an EV SUV perfectly suited for adventurous city couples who explore on weekends, with autonomous driving for both the city and on highways. The vehicle can function as a mobile power source, with electricity to power equipment, campsites or parties. Meanwhile, its on-board technologies support and create a relaxing atmosphere.



The Nissan Era Concept is a plug-in hybrid SUV that supports urban lifestyles and is well suited to young businesspeople who treat their car as a second home. With an interconnected entertainment system and zero-gravity seats, its advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel control and active air suspension provide both a comfortable and confident drive.



The Nissan Evo Concept plug-in hybrid sedan is perfect for weekend getaways and creating special moments for the whole family. In addition to its advanced driver support and safety functions, its AI-enhanced virtual personal assistant helps properly deliver the intended drive and journey.

Source: Nissan Motor Co

