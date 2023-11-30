Nitori to open first store in Vietnam this winter

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd has announced the launch of its first Nitori store in Vietnam, aiming to accelerate more store openings in the Asian market. The first store in Vietnam will open this winter in "SORA gardens SC," a shopping center in TokyuU Garden City, Binh Duong province.

Nitori is Japan’s largest furniture and home-furnishing retail chain and its vision is to open 3,000 stores and achieve sales of 3 trillion yen by 2032, based on the mission statement "To enrich homes of people all over the world." The group also has a wide range of business operations such as "Deco Home" stores that sell home-furnishing products with a focus on daily necessities, "Shimachu" home improvement stores that sell hardware, daily goods and furniture, "N Plus" stores that sell apparel for adult women, and Nitori Dining "Minnano Grill" which is a food service business.

Nitori has opened 808 stores in Japan and 158 stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, with a total of 966 stores operating around the world.

In 2022, Nitori opened 37 stores in four countries and regions in Asia, including its first ones in Malaysia and Singapore. This year, Nitori opened its first store in Thailand in August, Hong Kong in September, and South Korea in November. In addition to Vietnam, Nitori plans to open its first stores in the Philippines and Indonesia. By the end of March 2024, Nitori plans to open 58 new stores in both existing and new countries and regions, bringing the total number of stores in the Asian region to 187. Furthermore, from 2025 and beyond, Nitori plans to open an average of 300 stores per year overseas.

