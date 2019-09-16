S Korean beer imports from Japan plunge 97%

South Korean imports of Japanese beer slumped almost to zero last month in the face of a consumer boycott sparked by a bitter trade and historical dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, data showed Monday.
Japanese companies shipped $223,000 worth of beer to South Korea in August, figures from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute showed -- down 97% from $7.57 million last year.
Before the trade spat -- which has raised concerns over ties between the neighbors, both of them U.S. allies -- Japanese beer had long been South Koreans' favorite alternative to their country's own brews, according to KTSPI, topping the import tables since 2010.
"Japan's rank dropped to the 13th place last month," an official from KTSPI told AFP, adding that beers from China, the Netherlands and Belgium now had the biggest shares of South Korea's imports.
Seoul and Tokyo have been embroiled in the trade dispute since July, when Japan tightened export controls on three chemicals essential to key products of South Korean tech companies such as Samsung.
The restrictions followed a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labor during WWII.
South Koreans have since mounted a widespread boycott of Japanese goods, including beer, cosmetic products and cars, among others.
Japanese automakers have also seen sales in South Korea slump in recent months.
South Korea and Japan are both democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and a nuclear-armed North Korea.
But relations between Tokyo, Beijing, and both Koreas continue to be heavily affected by Japan's expansionism in the first half of the 20th century, including its colonization of the peninsula.© 2019 AFP
Sh1mon M4sada
no problem, keep the beers for the rugby crowd
Yubaru
Well, I will do my patriotic part, for the sake of the economy, and consume more beer! Who will join me!
Chip Star
A true patriot!
KariHaruka
Hope that the Korean's enjoy drinking the world famous no.1 beer, Cass....
kurisupisu
Is there a need to buy imported more expensive, similar tasting beer?
Korean beer and Japanese beer have a very similar taste.
However, imported beer is more expensive.
As the Korean economy is not doing so well then The news that Koreans aren’t buying Japanese beer is to be expected.
To put the news into perspective,
I have never seen nor bought Korean beer in Japan...
obladi
The dispute between Japan and S. Korea should be settled in the international courts, not by boycotting beer.
KariHaruka
Never drunk Cass? That p*ss water makes Budweiser taste like a premium beer.
And you never see Cass or Hite in Japan for the very reason that they taste awful.
Akie
Not smart.
Ganbare Japan!
Does this fool in the photo actually think boycotting Japanese beer will hurt Japan? The rest of the world will easily make up the short fall in sales. There is a huge boom in Japanese beer around the world, because its mouth-watering. Cannot say the same for Korean beer!