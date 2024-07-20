 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo on July 9. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
business

No. of individual shareholders in Japan tops 70 mil for 1st time

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of individual shareholders in listed companies across the four Japanese stock markets climbed to a record high in fiscal 2023, surpassing 70 million for the first time amid an uptrend in share prices, according to the four bourses.

The figure came to about 74.45 million, up 4.62 million from the previous fiscal year for the 10th consecutive year of increase, according to data compiled by the stock exchanges in Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

Share prices have advanced sharply recently, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average hitting a record high in February for the first time since 1989, during Japan's asset-inflated bubble economy.

The tally is calculated by simply adding up the number of shareholders of each company. For example, an investor holding shares of 10 companies is counted as 10 different shareholders, the bourses said.

The value of shares held by individual shareholders was 170.49 trillion yen as of the end of the fiscal year in March, up 39.23 trillion from a year ago.

The sharp increase is also attributable to the revamp in January of Japan's Nippon Individual Savings Account tax-free investment program, as the government encourages a shift from savings to investments in the equities market.

The largest proportion of shares on a value basis was held by foreign institutional investors and individuals at 31.8 percent, rising 1.7 percentage points from the previous fiscal year to hit a record high.

Trust banks accounted for 22.1 percent, the seventh consecutive year to surpass 20 percent, while individual shareholders held 16.9 percent.

The data covered the distribution of shares in fiscal 2023 among 3,984 companies listed on the four stock exchanges.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog