No. of Japanese restaurants overseas down for 1st time in 2025

The number of Japanese restaurants operating overseas fell for the first time in 2025, pressured by a sharp decline in China amid its economic downturn, a government survey showed.

The survey results, compiled biennially by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries since 2013, showed that there were approximately 181,000 Japanese restaurants abroad in 2025, down from a record high of 187,000 in 2023.

Declines were led by China, home to the largest number of such restaurants, where the total dropped by around 15,260 from two years earlier to 63,500 restaurants -- a nearly 20 percent fall, according to the results released in late November.

The Chinese economy has recently been hit by weak domestic demand amid a property industry crisis and high levels of local government debt.

Nevertheless, China remained the country or region with the largest number of Japanese restaurants abroad in 2025, followed by the United States, with some 26,360 eateries, South Korea at 19,800 and Mexico with 7,430.

Despite the decline in the total, the number was still more than three times higher than the 55,000 recorded in 2013.

Rises in other parts of the world helped soften falls in Asia. The greatest increases were seen in Central and South America, where restaurant numbers grew around 20 percent, or about 2,400 restaurants, due to interest in anime and other pop culture spurring demand for the country's cuisine.

The number of eateries also increased in the Middle East by about 20 percent, or some 300 locations, with the spread of healthy-eating consciousness, the ministry said.

Based on a Foreign Ministry survey, the report was compiled as the government seeks to expand exports of Japanese food products abroad, with the number of overseas restaurants serving as a key reference for their uptake.

