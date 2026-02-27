No. of price hikes among food items to fall 70% in March to 684 items

Price hikes for food and beverage items in March will total 684 products, down 70 percent from a year earlier, a sign that food prices are rising more slowly though the weak yen could still push them up, a research institute said Friday.

This marks the third consecutive month of year-on-year declines, an indication that the recent wave of price hikes appears to have eased, Teikoku Databank Ltd said.

The institution, however, warned of higher import costs caused by a weaker yen, citing concerns about Japan's fiscal health after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to eliminate the tax on food and beverage for two years.

"The focus will be whether the yen's depreciation risk will be reflected in price hikes through the second half of 2026," the research firm said.

By category, 304 items among processed foods including cut rice cakes and frozen rice-based products will be subject to price hikes, followed by 224 beverage items.

The major factor behind the price hikes was higher raw material costs, while they were also affected by surging costs for packaging as well as labor expenses.

© KYODO