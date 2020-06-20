Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nobel laureate Honjo sues Ono Pharmaceutical over patent royalties

0 Comments
KYOTO

Japanese Nobel laureate in medicine Tasuku Honjo has filed a lawsuit against Ono Pharmaceutical Co, seeking about 22.6 billion yen ($211 million) in patent royalties from the company that sells the cancer treatment drug Opdivo developed based on the discovery of his research team.

The complaint, filed with the Osaka District Court on Friday, said Ono Pharmaceutical made a verbal proposal in 2014 to pay Honjo 40 percent of the patent royalties due from a U.S. drugmaker if he cooperated on a lawsuit between the two companies.

Honjo, a distinguished professor at Kyoto University and 2018 Nobel Prize winner, agreed to help the Japanese drugmaker, but the company broke its promise and paid only 1 percent of the royalties after the two firms reached an out-of-court settlement, according to the complaint.

The royalties he is now seeking correspond to the difference between the 40 percent of the fees Ono Pharmaceutical earned from the U.S. drugmaker from 2017 to 2019 and the actual sum Honjo was paid.

The discovery of the protein PD-1 by Honjo and his team in 1992 later led to the development of Opdivo, a drug that triggers the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Honjo is planning to donate most of the royalties he may receive through the suit to a fund at Kyoto University designed to support young researchers.

Honjo signed a contract with Ono Pharmaceutical in 2006 on how to split revenue between them. But a new round of negotiations started in 2011, with the scientist claiming that he had signed the deal at an unfair rate as the university did not have a good support system pertaining to intellectual property at the time.

He could file a separate lawsuit over this contract in the future.

Ono Pharmaceutical in 2018 proposed a donation of up to 30 billion yen to the university, instead of paying the 40 percent of the patent royalties, but Honjo declined the offer.

"I've been very patient for the past 10 years or so. It's about time to bring this to an end, otherwise there's no merit in it for the university," Honjo said during a press conference on June 5, when he announced his plan to seek about 22.6 billion yen in patent royalties through a lawsuit.

"There have been frequent cases of companies taking advantage of academic people's ignorance," he said. "I hope my case becomes a precedent and helps young researchers to be recognized (by society)."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I bet that most of Japanese intellectuals and scientists will eventually leave the country in mass, soon in the future. Every clever Japanese intellectual and scientist that I talked in the West never wants to go back to Japan. The bureaucratic culture is too much to bear!

Even the freaking Chinese government knows how to use and reward people, while Japanese government simply has no idea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo