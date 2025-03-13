Nomura 2nd Japanese bank to exit global climate alliance for industry

Nomura Holdings Inc said Wednesday it has withdrawn from a global climate coalition for banks, becoming the second Japanese financial institution to do so after climate-skeptic U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office.

The decision to withdraw from the U.N.-backed Net Zero Banking Alliance follows Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s announcement last week that it had also left the global coalition. Members of the group are committed to aligning their lending, investment and capital markets activities with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Nomura Holdings said it had withdrawn to "take appropriate policies in respective countries and regions," adding that it remains committed to its goal of increasing funds to address environmental and social issues to $125 billion by March 2026.

Major U.S. financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have reportedly withdrawn from the alliance, which comprises more than 130 financial institutions from 44 countries.

From Japan, four signatories remain, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, according to the alliance's website.

