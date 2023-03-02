Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An opening gala is held at a Nordstrom store in Vancouver, Canada in September 2015 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Nordstrom closing its Canada stores

OTTAWA

U.S. luxury department store chain Nordstrom announced Thursday it is pulling out of Canada, closing 13 stores and putting 2,500 staff out of work.

"We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business," chief executive Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

The move, he said, will enable the company to "simplify our operations and further increase our focus on driving long-term profitable growth in our core US business."

It is also shuttering its Canadian retail website.

The liquidation of its Canadian inventories and wind-down of operations is expected to be completed by late June, slashing the company's total net sales by about U.S.$400 million but bumping up its earnings by $35 million in 2023, compared to last year.

The company said it also expects to report pre-tax charges of up to $350 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 as it writes down its Canadian investment.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

