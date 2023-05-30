Norwegian fund to reject all-male boards in Japanese firms

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
In a bid to promote diversity and gender equality, the fund, currently worth more than 15 trillion kroner ($1.34 trillion), already rejects nominations to boards for companies in Europe and North America that do not include at least two women.
Japan, where the business world has long been very male-dominated, had been given a grace period.
"Of the developed markets, we hadn't started to vote against companies in Japan, because they were so far behind that we really would have hit a large number of companies," Carine Smith Ihenacho, head of governance and compliance at the fund, told AFP.
In 2021, the fund gave Japanese companies "two years to improve," she added.
Women in Japan have high levels of education but very few hold senior positions in the business world and politics.
According to business daily Nikkei, women hold only around 10 percent of board positions in Japanese companies.
"This year, we said that in (Japanese) companies that don't even have one woman on the board, we'll also start to vote against and we'll make that clear before the voting season" in June, Ihenacho said.
Based on nominations made last year, more than 300 Japanese companies could be affected. In March, the fund already voted against the nomination of the chairman of the board of electronics group Canon.
Japan is the second-biggest single recipient of the fund's investments after the United States.
The fund held stakes in 1,533 Japanese companies worth a total of some $57 billion, representing 4.9 percent of all its stockholdings at the end of 2022.
The Asian country, which will host a Group of Seven meeting on gender equality on June 24-25, has vowed to raise the number of women in board positions to 30 percent by 2030.
That is the same minimum level stipulated in a diversity document published by the fund in 2021.
The fund voted against 171 nominations in the United States and Europe last year due to its gender equality policy.
One unusual case was that of lingerie group Victoria Secret, because of an absence of men on the board.© 2023 AFP
gogogo
Unpopular option: People should not get jobs based on their skin color, gender identity, or ethnicity.
sakurasuki
Japan will make bargain to get some compromise, "How about half male half female person, is it ok?
dagon
Calling out Japan Inc. old school misogyny is easy.
But I wish Norway's sovereign wealth fund, with it's massive influence live up to the democratic socialist ideals of it's nation and call out the many investors listed in the Panama and Pandora Paper dark money oligarchic money
sakurasuki
Board member is more than a job, is a small scale policy maker. It decision will effect thousand of people in that company. All male and usually old one in Japan, have no idea what current situation. If it more diverse, male-female and vary among age group, it will give diverse view and many topics, for example like difficulty and challenge for current working mother in company to handle multiple role. Things that 70 year old male board member have no idea.