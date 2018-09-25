Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Novartis plans to cut 2,100 jobs in Switzerland, Britain

GENEVA

Novartis said Tuesday it's cutting some 2,100 jobs in Switzerland and Britain over several years as the Swiss pharmaceuticals giant tweaks its corporate structure to become more nimble and more efficient.

CEO Vas Narasimhan said Novartis hopes to lower its overall headcount worldwide to below 100,000, from about 126,000 today. Much of that is due to the planned spinoff of eye care unit Alcon.

The Basel-based company said it is cutting some 1,700 jobs in Switzerland through 2022, including 1,000 manufacturing positions and another 700 service and managerial jobs, mostly at its headquarters. Novartis plans, however, to add about 450 positions at an upcoming cell and gene therapy site in Stein, Switzerland.

Novartis said it would quit its Grimsby site in Britain by the end of 2020, affecting 395 jobs, as part of a "global review" of its manufacturing operations.

It said the move has nothing to do with Britain's exit from the European Union. The company could also divest the facility, which "could potentially" allow it to stay open.

The moves follow other job cuts announced in the U.S. state of Colorado, Japan and elsewhere earlier this year.

