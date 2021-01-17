Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NTT Docomo, MUFG Bank plan to forge a business tie-up to offer financial services

TOKYO

NTT Docomo, MUFG Bank to link financial and phone servicesvia smartphone, company sources said.

The two Japanese firms are aiming to reach an agreement by the end of March, the sources said. The partnership would allow Docomo subscribers to obtain a mortgage and other financial products via their phone.

Docomo has been seeking to expand its services to make up for a possible decline in profits following pressure from the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for mobile carriers to lower their charges.

Docomo and MUFG Bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, are also considering setting up a joint venture that would offer a wide range of financial products and services such as banking, securities and insurance, the sources said.

In a similar move, SoftBank Corp and Mizuho Financial Group Inc announced in June they would partner up on financial services via smartphones.

