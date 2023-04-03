Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/GA161076
business

NTT internet, phone services experience disruption across Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp's regional subsidiaries said their internet and landline telephone services experienced disruptions Monday across Japan.

The companies said their services were restored hours after problems began on Monday morning, the first business day of the 2023 fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Inc and SoftBank Corp, which both use NTT's optical line services, also experienced connection issues following the disruptions at NTT.

The communications ministry said it has dispatched officials to NTT East and NTT West to identify what caused the disruptions.

NTT East confirmed service issues occurred around 7:10 a.m., affecting subscribers to its optical network service in Tokyo, the neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa and Hokkaido in the north of the country.

Customers were temporarily unable to make emergency calls, and the companies requested that they use mobile or public phones instead. The services by NTT East were restored around 10 a.m., it said.

NTT West said similar disruption occurred in several areas, including Osaka, Ishikawa, and Ehime prefectures. They were able to fix the issue after about one and a half hours, the company said.

The disruptions follow a series of network-related issues occurring recently in the industry. Among other companies, mobile carriers KDDI Corp. and NTT Docomo experienced major service glitches in 2022.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Get ready for the new normal. Service and access when it is there.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

3g lost cause

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog