business

NTT to donate $3 mil to India for pandemic relief

TOKYO

NTT announced Wednesday plans to donate $3 million to support the humanitarian tragedy facing the people of India. In addition to this, the NTT companies are contributing support and services for their employees to help cope with this challenging situation.

India has NTT’s largest country employee base outside of Japan, with 30,000 NTT employees, playing a critical role in supporting its clients and business worldwide.

NTT said it hopes that this donation and the other relief support provided by NTT companies will help provide some necessary resources for those suffering from the impact of this virus.

