Number of nonregular workers in Japan hits record high in 2017

Japan had the highest number of nonregular workers in 2017, the government said Friday, reflecting the growing number of elderly people working after retirement.

There were 66.21 million workers in the country last year, of whom 21.33 million held nonregular positions, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The overall workforce grew by 1.79 million from 2012, with nonregular workers accounting for the bulk of that growth with 900,000 additions.

The surge in nonregular workers -- including contract employees, part-timers and temporary staff -- was likely attributable to postwar baby boomers taking up new jobs after reaching retirement age.

Japan has seen an improvement in labor market conditions in the five and a half years since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power, with the unemployment rate at the lowest level in more than 25 years and 1.6 openings for every jobseeker.

Employment has grown especially among women and the elderly, but many of them are still confined to less secure and lower wage jobs.

Abe's administration has sought to remedy that with a new law, passed in June, prohibiting companies from putting such workers at an unfair disadvantage compared with their regularly employed counterparts, who often have better benefits.

The share of people of working age, 15 to 64, who held a job rose 3.7 percent from five years earlier to a record-high 76.0 percent.

While those above age 60 with nonregular jobs rose by 1.3 percentage points, younger workers aged 15 to 34 saw a 2.4-percentage-point fall.

The ministry surveyed roughly 1.08 million people aged 15 or older on their work situation as of Oct. 1.

