 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which overtook Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company Image: AFP/File
business

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company on stock market

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Nvidia edged ahead of other tech companies Tuesday to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company in the latest sign of the might of artificial intelligence.

The chip company, which has enjoyed a monumental ascent over the last 18 months amid enthusiasm over generative AI, jumped 3.4 percent near 1:25 p.m., giving it a market capitalization of about $3.3 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

The California-based company, which is led by Jensen Huang, has seen profits soar due to torrid demand for its powerful GPU chips, which have set the industry's pace in pushing new advances in AI.

In May, Nvidia reported a net profit of $14.9 billion, while its revenue of $26 billion was almost four times what it took in during the same fiscal quarter last year.

"We believe over the next year the race to $4 trillion market cap in tech will be front and center between Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft," said a note earlier this week from Wedbush Securities.

"Nvidia's GPU chips are in essence the new gold or oil in the tech sector as more enterprises and consumers quickly head down this path with the 4th Industrial Revolution well underway."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

giving it a market capitalization of about $3.3 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

Make AI great again!

Where's Japanese company, couldn't match again after bubble era?

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo